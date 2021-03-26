Magufuli funeral underway in Chato

By The EastAfrican More by this Author

Tanzania's fifth President John Magufuli is set to be buried Friday afternoon at his home in Chato.

The body of the late president arrived at Rumbambagwe Stadium mid-morning and the requim mass is currently underway in Chato, Geita region, northwestern Tanzania.

The Catholic Mass is being conducted by the Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC) president, Archbishop Gervas John Nyaisonga.

The mass was preceded by singing of both the national anthem and the East African anthem, and a 21-gun salute when the body arrived at the stadium.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan and ex-presidents Ali Hassan Mwinyi and Jakaya Kikwete, among other dignitaries, are in attendance.

Mr Magufuli died on March 17, from heart complications at Mzena Hospital, and current President Samia Suluhu announced his death on the same day.