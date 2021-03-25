President Magufuli's body arrives in his home town Chato

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Tanzania is in mourning but for Chato it is more than that, for this is the last time they will ever get to see their beloved son, former President John Magufuli.

Unlike in the past when he stopped by the roadside to address them this time around he won't speak to the tens of thousands who lined up on the road leading to his ancestral home.

Wailing mourners filled the streets, laying kangas on the road with some even throwing themselves on the ground.

Some waved tree branches whereas others we seen kneeling and carrying posters inscribed 'Shujaa wa Africa' (Africa's hero).

It is here where Tanzania's fifth President will be laid to rest on March 26, nine days after his death that occurred on March 17 at Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam

Usually a very quiet neighbourhood Chato is expecting an influx of visitors from almost every corner of the country as they prepare to lay Magufuli to rest.

Here is the funeral programme:

March 20: The body will be taken to Lugalo Military Hospital then St Peter's Catholic Church in Dar es Salaam before proceeding to Uhuru Stadium for Tanzanian leaders to pay their last respects.

March 21: Public pays respects at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

March 22: Body flown to Dodoma for paying of last respects by public. Also a public holiday.

March 24: Public to pay last respects in Mwanza before transfer of body to Chato.

March 25: Family and public to pay last respect in Chato.

March 26: Mass at Catholic Church in Chato followed by burial at his home. Also a public holiday