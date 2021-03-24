Mwanza residents bid farewell to President John Magufuli

By The EastAfrican More by this Author

Residents of Mwanza are on Wednesday bidding farewell to the late President John Magufuli.

In the morning, residents lined the streets to bid the president farewell as others ran on the adjacent road following the vehicles transporting the president's body from the airport to CCM Kirumba Stadium.

Some residents threw flowers and spread kangas on the road as the vehicle carrying Magufuli's body weaved through the streets.

On Saturday and Sunday, the body was in Dar es Salaam for mourners to pay their last respects. It was then taken to Dodoma where mourners who could not make it to Jamhuri Stadium lined the roads on Monday to bid the president farewell. On Tuesday, residents of Zanzibar paid their last respects.

Mr Magufuli died on March 17, from heart complications at Mzena Hospital, and current President Samia Suluhu announced his death on the same day.

Mr Magufuli, Tanzania’s fifth president, is the first to die in office.

Advertisement

A programme released by President Samia Suluhu, who replaced him on Friday, said Magufuli will be buried on Friday, March 26 in Chato.

President Suluhu also announced a 21-day mourning for Magufuli, adding that all flags of Tanzania will fly at half-mast for the period.

***

Funeral programme (Wednesday - Friday)

March 24: Public to pay last respects in Mwanza before transfer of body to Chato

March 25: Family and public to pay last respects in Chato

March 26: Mass at Catholic Church in Chato followed by burial at his home. Also a public holiday.