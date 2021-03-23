Mourners in Zanzibar pay last respects to Magufuli

By The EastAfrican More by this Author

Residents of Zanzibar are on Tuesday bidding farewell to the late President John Magufuli.

On Saturday and Sunday, the body was in Dar es Salaam for mourners to pay their last respects. It was then taken to Dodoma where mourners who could not make it to Jamhuri Stadium lined the roads on Monday to bid the president farewell.

Mr Magufuli died on March 17, from heart complications at Mzena Hospital, and current President Samia Suluhu announced his death on the same day.

Mr Magufuli, Tanzania’s fifth president, is the first to die in office.

A programme released by President Samia Suluhu, who replaced him last Friday, said Magufuli will be buried on Friday, March 26 in his ancestral home in Chato, Geita region.

President Suluhu also announced a 21-day mourning for Magufuli, adding that all flags of Tanzania will fly at half-mast for the period.

Funeral programme:

March 20: The body will be taken to Lugalo Military Hospital then St Peter's Catholic Church in Dar es Salaam before proceeding to Uhuru Stadium for Tanzanian leaders to pay their last respects.

March 21: Public pays respects at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

March 22: Body flown to Dodoma for paying of last respects by public. Also a public holiday.

March 23: Body to be transferred to Zanzibar for locals to pay their last respects.

March 24: Public to pay last respects in Mwanza before transfer of body to Chato

March 25: Family and public to pay last respect in Chato

March 26: Mass at Catholic Church in Chato followed by burial at his home. Also a public holiday.