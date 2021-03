Who has qualified for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations?

By AFP More by this Author

Johannesburg,

State of play after matches on Sunday in qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon:

Qualifiers (18)

Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Comoros, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Sudan, Tunisia, Zimbabwe

Contenders (14, for six places)

Benin, Burundi, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Congo Brazzaville, Ethiopia, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritania, Mozambique, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Uganda

Advertisement

Eliminated (15)

Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Kenya, Lesotho, Libya, Namibia, Niger, Sao Tome e Principe, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Zambia

Disqualified (1)

Chad

Note: Djibouti, Liberia, Mauritius and Seychelles were eliminated in a preliminary round and Eritrea and Somalia did not enter