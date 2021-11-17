Advertisement

South Africa, Benin appeal to FIFA after World Cup losses

Wednesday November 17 2021
Ghana's Andre Ayew (R) fights for the ball with South Africa's Teboho Mokoena (L) during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying round Group G football match between South Africa and Ghana at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 6 September 2021. Picture: PHOTO FILE | AFP

  • FIFA said on Tuesday it had received complaints from South Africa and Benin after the countries suffered defeats last weekend which eliminated them from 2022 World Cup qualifying in Africa.
AFP-logo
By AFP

Johannesburg,

South Africa lost a Group G decider 1-0 in Ghana, who converted a disputed penalty after Daniel Amartey appeared to dive.

"We have received a complaint from the South African FA in relation to this matter and will review it," a FIFA statement said.

South Africa want the match replayed and there is a precedent as they had a 2018 World Cup qualifying win over Senegal cancelled after scoring from a wrongly awarded penalty.

Senegal won the replay and went on to qualify for the finals in Russia.

Meanwhile, Benin are appealing a 2-0 loss to the Democratic Republic of Congo in Kinshasa, which cost them first place in Group J.

They say the Congolese made four substitutions on four separate occasions during the top-of-the-table clash.

FIFA regulations permit sides to make up to five substitutions during a match, but only during three windows.

"We have asked FIFA to take the relevant measures after this obvious violation of the rules," a Beninese sports ministry official told reporters.

