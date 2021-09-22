Advertisement

Samuel Eto'o to vie for Fecafoot presidential seat

Wednesday September 22 2021
Former Cameroonian forward Samuel Eto'o poses during a photo session on October 24, 2019 in Paris. FILE | BERTRAND GUAY | AFP

By Nation. Africa

Yaounde,

Four-time African player of the year, Samuel Eto'o Fils has declared his interest in the presidency of the Cameroon Football Federation, Fecafoot.

The former Cameroon international has promised to rekindle winning spirit in national team, Indomitable Lions, and to revamp ailing domestic championship.

Eto'o said he will utilise funds at his disposal to develop amateur soccer as well as maximise on his personality to "attract external funding and not reduce the already meagre revenues with unnecessary burdens."

More to follow...

