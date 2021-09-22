Samuel Eto'o to vie for Fecafoot presidential seat

By Nation. Africa More by this Author

Yaounde,

Four-time African player of the year, Samuel Eto'o Fils has declared his interest in the presidency of the Cameroon Football Federation, Fecafoot.

The former Cameroon international has promised to rekindle winning spirit in national team, Indomitable Lions, and to revamp ailing domestic championship.

Eto'o said he will utilise funds at his disposal to develop amateur soccer as well as maximise on his personality to "attract external funding and not reduce the already meagre revenues with unnecessary burdens."

More to follow...