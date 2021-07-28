Fiji beat New Zealand to retain Olympic rugby sevens gold

Rio bronze medallists South Africa finished fifth in the placings after beating the United States 28-7.

In the bronze medal match, Argentina beat Britain 17-12 in a hard-fought match.

By AFP More by this Author

Tokyo,

Fiji defended their rugby sevens title with an action-packed 27-12 victory over New Zealand at the Tokyo Stadium on Wednesday.

Fiji, who had beaten Argentina 26-14 in the semi-final, led 19-12 at half-time thanks to three tries from Meli Derenalagi, Sireli Maqala and Jiuta Wainiqolo.

New Zealand, who had outmuscled Great Britain 29-7 in the other semi-final, responded through Scott Curry and Sione Molia.

But a fourth try by Asaeli Tuivuaka and a time-eating Waisea Nacuqu penalty on the hooter ensured gold for the South Pacific islanders.

In the bronze medal match, Argentina beat Britain 17-12 in a hard-fought match.

Advertisement

Rio bronze medallists South Africa finished fifth in the placings after beating the United States 28-7.