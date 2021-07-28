Advertisement

Fiji beat New Zealand to retain Olympic rugby sevens gold

Wednesday July 28 2021
Fiji's players react after winning the men's final rugby sevens match againsr New Zealand during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on July 28, 2021. BEN STANSALL | AFP

Summary

By AFP

Tokyo,

Fiji defended their rugby sevens title with an action-packed 27-12 victory over New Zealand at the Tokyo Stadium on Wednesday.

Fiji, who had beaten Argentina 26-14 in the semi-final, led 19-12 at half-time thanks to three tries from Meli Derenalagi, Sireli Maqala and Jiuta Wainiqolo.

New Zealand, who had outmuscled Great Britain 29-7 in the other semi-final, responded through Scott Curry and Sione Molia.

But a fourth try by Asaeli Tuivuaka and a time-eating Waisea Nacuqu penalty on the hooter ensured gold for the South Pacific islanders.

In the bronze medal match, Argentina beat Britain 17-12 in a hard-fought match.

Rio bronze medallists South Africa finished fifth in the placings after beating the United States 28-7.

