Africa Cup of Nations NoteBook - Day 3

Speaking at a pre-match press conference in Garoua on Monday ahead of their Group “D” opening game against Egypt, the 29-year-old said, being his last Afron tournament, he is determined to hang his boots in high applause.

Nigeria’s captain Ahmed Musa has said the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon is his last for the Super Eagles.

By Nation. Africa More by this Author

Eto’o apologises to Algeria

************

The new president of the Cameroon Football Federation Samuel Eto’o has apologised to the Algerian Football Federation following an attack on a group of journalists covering from the North African country covering the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Confederation of African Football confirmed in a statement on Monday that three Algerian journalists accredited to cover the continent’s most prestigious football tournament were assaulted by armed robbers outside their hotel in Douala on Sunday.

Defeated Comoros look ahead

***********

Advertisement

Debutants Comoros lost their maiden game at the tournament when they were overpowered 1-0 by Gabon in a Group “C” fixture at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde, but hopes are not lost, says the president of the Island nation.

President Azali Assoumani and his wife, who have been in the Cameroonian capital since Saturday, watched the country play their first-ever Afcon game on Monday night.

They had taken part in the opening ceremony of the continental showpiece at the Olembe Stadium 24 hours earlier.

Nigerian captain Musa’s last Afcon

**********

Nigeria’s captain Ahmed Musa has said the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon is his last for the Super Eagles.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference in Garoua on Monday ahead of their Group “D” opening game against Egypt, the 29-year-old said, being his last Afron tournament, he is determined to hang his boots in high applause.

Nigeria’s most-capped player said his maiden Afcon was in 2013 when the Super Eagles won their third crown and in his second show they got bronze in 2019.