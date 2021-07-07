Pay attention to children bearing the brunt of Covid

A mini-survey by Rwanda Today shows children whose families lost sources of income have borne the brunt of these shocks, some are being abused through beatings, while others subjected to child labour and being forced to beg.

Rwandan children and teenagers are disproportionately being affected by the ongoing pandemic as families continue to grapple with limited access to sources of livelihoods.

The drastic changes in patterns of life as government mounted efforts to contain the spread of the virus, where they spent long spells of time at home, studying online, lack of playing with their friends, took a psychological toll on many, with experts saying this could have long-term effects on learning and cognitive development.

Children from households where family members-for instance parents or siblings have been infected with Covid-19, have been subjected to sudden changes in patterns of life, for instance breast-feeding babies had to be weaned off.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of families around the world, children are disportionately affected as they are confronting a devastating and distorted new normal. The past year has seen an increase in children who have been left hungry, isolated, abused and anxious.

Their education has been disrupted, and the pandemic is also affecting young people’s mental health and pushing their families into poverty.

Such social and economic disruptions can increase the likelihood of child marriage, according to Unicef.

The existing digital divide means children from vulnerable households are unable to access remote learning while their schools are closed.

While many children had returned to school, this week, the government instructed schools to close to curb rising infections.

Yet when schools close marginalised children pay the heaviest price as thousands don't have access to the internet for remote learning. And for those who rely on schoolbased nutrition programmes, closures mean being cut off from the food they need to learn and thrive.

Previous shutdowns have also shown that children who are out of school for extended periods, especially girls, are less likely to return.

Social isolation, removal from school and daily routines, as well as isolation and loss associated with illness are some of the top stressors children are facing. Like so many adults, too, our children are also feeling the impacts of so much uncertainty around how long the pandemic will go on for.

It is important to pay attention to the impact of the pandemic on children to minimise disruption of their lives.

We must do more to ensure all children have equal access to quality learning. Government must prioritize the reopening of schools and take all possible measures to do so safely.