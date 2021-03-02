Zimbabwe’s vice president resigns amid sex scandal

By The EastAfrican More by this Author

Zimbabwe's Vice-President Kembo Mohadi has resigned after he became embroiled in a sex scandal involving married women.

The 71-year-old announced his resignation on Monday after an online media outlet, Zimlive, published recordings of his telephone conversations with at least four women where he is heard negotiating for sex.

He said he was resigning with immediate effect to fight the allegations in court, claiming he was a victim of blackmail.

"Following the recurring disinformation and viralisation of my alleged immoral unions, dispensed through awkward hacktivism, l am stepping down as the vice-president of the Republic of Zimbabwe," Mr Mohadi said in a statement.

"My decision to relinquish the vice-president's post is a way of respecting the citizens of this great nation and my party comrades, some of whom would have been affected by the falsehoods and character assassination on the digital ecosystem…My resignation is also necessitated by my desire to seek clarity and justice on the matter."

The long-serving politician claimed his voice was cloned and alleged a plot to soil his image.

The audio recordings included one where he is heard arranging to have sex with a married security aide in his office.

The former State Security minister insisted that he was innocent and a victim of "information distortion."

"I have been going through a soul searching pilgrimage and realised that l need the space to deal with my problems outside the government chair," Mr Mohadi said.

Civil society organisations had called on Mr Mohadi to resign, accusing him of abuse of office.

He was appointed VP three years ago after the coup that toppled long-time ruler Robert Mugabe.

Previously, he had served under Mugabe in various security portfolios since the 1990s.

Zimbabwe’s other VP is Retired General Constantino Chiwenga, who led the 2017 coup as then army commander.