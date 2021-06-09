Yoweri Museveni names new Vice President in reshuffled cabinet
Wednesday June 09 2021
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has nominated Jessica Alupo as the country's new Vice President.
Ms Alupo will become only the second woman in the country to hold that post since Specioza Kazibwe (1994-2003).
The new cabinet also includes Ms Robinah Nabbanja as Prime Minister with President Museveni retaining Gen Katumba Wamala, a week after he survived an assassination attempt on him.
Also in the cabinet is former NTV-Uganda Editor Agnes Nandutu, who has been named Minister in charge of Karamoja region.
The cabinet nominees will take up their positions once parliament vets them.
Here is the full list.
1. Vice President ─ JESSICA ALUPO; (Maj. Rtd)
2. Prime Minister and Leader of Government Business in Parliament ─ ROBINAH NABBANJA
3. 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs ─ REBECCA KADAGA
4. 2nd Deputy Prime Minister & Deputy Leader of Gov’t Business in Parliament ─ GEN. MOSES ALI
5. 3rd Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Portfolio ─ LUKIA NAKADAMA
6. Government Chief Whip ─ TAYEBWA THOMAS
7. Attorney-General ─ KIRYOWA KIWANUKA
Ministries
8. Minister of Education and Sports ─ MUSEVENI JANET KATAAHA
9. Minister, Office of the President (Presidency) ─ MARIAM DHOKA BABALANDA
10. Minister, Office of the President (Security) ─ JIM MUHWEEZI
11. Minister, Office of the President Serviced by the State House Comptroller, in charge of Science, Technology and Innovation ─ DR MUSENERO MONICA
12. Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs ─ HAJAT MISI KABANDA
13. Minister, Office of the Prime Minister (General Duties) ─ KASULE LUMUMBA
14. Minister, Office of the Prime Minister (Relief, Disaster Preparedness & Refugees) ─ ONEK HILARY
15. Minister for Karamoja Affairs ─ MARIA GORETTI KITUTU
16. Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries ─ FRANK TUMWEBAZE
17. Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs ─ VINCENT SSEMPIJJA BAMULANGAKI
18. Minister of Energy and Minerals Development ─ RUTH NANKABIRWA
19. Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development ─ MATIA KASAIJA
20. Minister of Foreign Affairs ─ JEJE ODONGO
21. Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development ─ BETTY AMONGI
22. Minister of Health ─ DR. JANE ACENG
23. Minister of Information, Communications Technology and National Guidance ─ DR. CHRIS BARYOMUNSI
24. Minister of Internal Affairs ─ KAHINDA OTAFIRE
25. Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development ─ JUDITH NABAKOBA
26. Minister of Local Government ─ RAPHAEL MAGYEZI
27. Minister of Public Service ─ MURUULI MUKASA
28. Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities ─ TOM BUTIME
29. Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives ─ FRANCIS MWEBESA
30. Minister of Water and Environment ─ CHEPTORIS MANGUSHO
31. Minister of Works and Transport ─ GEN. KATUMBA WAMALA
32. Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs ─ (Not filled)
Ministers of State
Office of the President
1. Minister of State, Office of the President (Economic Monitoring) ─ PETER OGWANG
2. Minister of State, Office of the President (Ethics and Integrity) ─ AKELLO ROSE
Office of the Vice President
3. Minister of State, Office of the Vice President ─ MUTASINGWA DIANA NANKUNDA
Office of the Prime Minister
4. Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister (Relief, Disaster Preparedness and
Refugees) ─ ANYAKUN ESTHER DAVINIA
5. Minister of State, Office of The Prime Minster (Northern Uganda) ─ KWIYUCWINY GRACE FREEDOM
6. Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister (Karamoja) ─ AGNES NANDUTU
7. Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister (Luwero Triangle - Rwenzori Region) ─ ALICE KABOYO
8. Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister (Bunyoro Affairs) ─ NAMUYANGU KACHA JENNIFER
9. Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister (Teso Affairs) ─ DR ONGALO- OBOTE
Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries
10. Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (Agriculture) ─ KYAKULAGA FRED BWIINO
11. Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (Animal Industry) ─ RWAMIRAMA BRIGHT
12. Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (Fisheries) ─ ADOA HELLEN
Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs
13. Deputy Attorney-General ─ KAFUUZI JACKSON
Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs
14. Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs (Defence) ─ OBOTH OBOTH JACOB MARKSON
15. Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs (Veteran Affairs) ─ OLERU HUDA
Ministry of East African Affairs
16. Minister of State for East African Affairs ─ MAGODE IKUYA
Ministry of Education and Sports
17. Minister of State for Education and Sports (Higher Education) ─ DR MUYINGO JOHN CHRYSOSTOM
18. Minister of State for Education and Sports (Primary Education) ─ DR MORIKU JOYCE KADUCU
19. Minister of State for Education and Sports (Sports) ─ OBUA DENIS HAMSON
Ministry of Energy and Minerals Development
20. Minister of State for Energy and Minerals Development (Energy) ─ OKASAI SIDRONIUS OPOLOT
21. Minister of State for Energy and Minerals Development (Minerals) ─ PETER LOKERIS
Ministry of Finance, Planning & Economic Development
22. Minister of State for Finance Planning and Economic Development (General Duties) ─ HENRY MUSAASIZI
23. Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (Planning) ─ AMOS LUGOLOOBI
24. Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (Privatisation and Investment) ─ ANITE EVELYN
25. Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (Microfinance) ─ KYEYUNE HARUNA KASOLO
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
26. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (International Affairs) ─ ORYEM OKELLO
27. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (Regional Affairs) ─ JOHN MULIMBA
Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development
28. Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development (Gender and Culture) ─ PEACE MUTUUZO
29. Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development (Youth and Children Affairs) ─ NYIRABASHITSI SARAH MATEKE
30. Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development (Employment and Industrial Relations) ─ OKELLO ENGOLA
31. Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development (Disability Affairs) ─ HELLEN ASAMO
32. Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development (Elderly Affairs) ─ GIDUDU MAFAABI
Ministry of Health
33. Minister of State for Health (General Duties) ─ BANGIRANA KAWOYA
34. Minister of State for Health (Primary Health Care) ─ MARGARET MUHAANGA
Ministry of Information Communication Technology and National Guidance
35. Minister of State for Information Communication Technology and National Guidance ─ JOYCE SSEBUGWAWO
Ministry of Internal Affairs
36. Minister of State for Internal Affairs ─ GEN DAVID MUHOOZI
Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs
37. Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan ─ KABUYE KYOFATOGABYE
Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development
38. Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Development (Housing) ─ NAMUGANZA PERSIS
39. Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Development (Urban Development) ─ OBIGA KANIA
40. Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Development (Lands) ─ SAM MAYANJA
Ministry of Local Government
41. Minister of State for Local Government ─ VICTORIA RUSOKE
Ministry of Public Service
42. Minister of State for Public Service ─ GRACE MARY MUGASA
Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities
43. Minister of State for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities ─ MARTIN MUGARRA
Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives
44. Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (Cooperatives) ─ GUME FREDRICK NGOBI
45. Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (Industry) ─ BAHATI DAVID
46. Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (Trade) ─ HARRIET NTABAAZI
Ministry of Water and Environment
47. Minister of State for Water and Environment (Environment) ─ BEATRICE ANYWAR
48. Minister of State for Water and Environment (Water) ─ AISHA SEKKINDI
Ministry of Works and Transport
49. Minister of State for Works and Transport (Works) ─ MUSA ECHWERU
50. Minister of State for Works and Transport (Transport) ─ BYAMUKAMA FRED
SPECIAL ENVOY
1. DR RUHAKANA RUGUNDA – Special envoy for special duties, Office of the President
SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL ADVISORS
1. AMELIA KYAMBADDE ─ Industries
2. BETTY KAMYA ─ Lands
3. PROF EPHRAIM KAMUNTU ─ Economic and Manifesto Implementation
4. SARAH KANYIKE ─ Kampala
5. GEN ELLY TUMWINE ─ Security
NRM SECRETARIAT
1. RICHARD TODWONG ─ Secretary-General
2. ROSE NAMAYANJA ─ Deputy Secretary-General
3. OUNDO NEKESA ─ National Treasurer