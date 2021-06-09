Yoweri Museveni names new Vice President in reshuffled cabinet

Also in the cabinet is former NTV-Uganda Editor Agnes Nandutu, who has been named Minister in charge of Karamoja region.

The new cabinet also includes Ms Robinah Nabbanja as Prime Minister.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has nominated Jessica Alupo as the country's new Vice President.

Ms Alupo will become only the second woman in the country to hold that post since Specioza Kazibwe (1994-2003).

The cabinet nominees will take up their positions once parliament vets them.

Here is the full list.

1. Vice President ─ JESSICA ALUPO; (Maj. Rtd)

2. Prime Minister and Leader of Government Business in Parliament ─ ROBINAH NABBANJA

3. 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs ─ REBECCA KADAGA

4. 2nd Deputy Prime Minister & Deputy Leader of Gov’t Business in Parliament ─ GEN. MOSES ALI

5. 3rd Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Portfolio ─ LUKIA NAKADAMA

6. Government Chief Whip ─ TAYEBWA THOMAS

7. Attorney-General ─ KIRYOWA KIWANUKA

Ministries

8. Minister of Education and Sports ─ MUSEVENI JANET KATAAHA

9. Minister, Office of the President (Presidency) ─ MARIAM DHOKA BABALANDA

10. Minister, Office of the President (Security) ─ JIM MUHWEEZI

11. Minister, Office of the President Serviced by the State House Comptroller, in charge of Science, Technology and Innovation ─ DR MUSENERO MONICA

12. Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs ─ HAJAT MISI KABANDA

13. Minister, Office of the Prime Minister (General Duties) ─ KASULE LUMUMBA

14. Minister, Office of the Prime Minister (Relief, Disaster Preparedness & Refugees) ─ ONEK HILARY

15. Minister for Karamoja Affairs ─ MARIA GORETTI KITUTU

16. Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries ─ FRANK TUMWEBAZE

17. Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs ─ VINCENT SSEMPIJJA BAMULANGAKI

18. Minister of Energy and Minerals Development ─ RUTH NANKABIRWA

19. Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development ─ MATIA KASAIJA

20. Minister of Foreign Affairs ─ JEJE ODONGO

21. Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development ─ BETTY AMONGI

22. Minister of Health ─ DR. JANE ACENG

23. Minister of Information, Communications Technology and National Guidance ─ DR. CHRIS BARYOMUNSI

24. Minister of Internal Affairs ─ KAHINDA OTAFIRE

25. Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development ─ JUDITH NABAKOBA

26. Minister of Local Government ─ RAPHAEL MAGYEZI

27. Minister of Public Service ─ MURUULI MUKASA

28. Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities ─ TOM BUTIME

29. Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives ─ FRANCIS MWEBESA

30. Minister of Water and Environment ─ CHEPTORIS MANGUSHO

31. Minister of Works and Transport ─ GEN. KATUMBA WAMALA

32. Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs ─ (Not filled)

Ministers of State

Office of the President

1. Minister of State, Office of the President (Economic Monitoring) ─ PETER OGWANG

2. Minister of State, Office of the President (Ethics and Integrity) ─ AKELLO ROSE

Office of the Vice President

3. Minister of State, Office of the Vice President ─ MUTASINGWA DIANA NANKUNDA

Office of the Prime Minister

4. Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister (Relief, Disaster Preparedness and

Refugees) ─ ANYAKUN ESTHER DAVINIA

5. Minister of State, Office of The Prime Minster (Northern Uganda) ─ KWIYUCWINY GRACE FREEDOM

6. Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister (Karamoja) ─ AGNES NANDUTU

7. Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister (Luwero Triangle - Rwenzori Region) ─ ALICE KABOYO

8. Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister (Bunyoro Affairs) ─ NAMUYANGU KACHA JENNIFER

9. Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister (Teso Affairs) ─ DR ONGALO- OBOTE

Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries

10. Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (Agriculture) ─ KYAKULAGA FRED BWIINO

11. Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (Animal Industry) ─ RWAMIRAMA BRIGHT

12. Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (Fisheries) ─ ADOA HELLEN

Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs

13. Deputy Attorney-General ─ KAFUUZI JACKSON

Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs

14. Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs (Defence) ─ OBOTH OBOTH JACOB MARKSON

15. Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs (Veteran Affairs) ─ OLERU HUDA

Ministry of East African Affairs

16. Minister of State for East African Affairs ─ MAGODE IKUYA

Ministry of Education and Sports

17. Minister of State for Education and Sports (Higher Education) ─ DR MUYINGO JOHN CHRYSOSTOM

18. Minister of State for Education and Sports (Primary Education) ─ DR MORIKU JOYCE KADUCU

19. Minister of State for Education and Sports (Sports) ─ OBUA DENIS HAMSON

Ministry of Energy and Minerals Development

20. Minister of State for Energy and Minerals Development (Energy) ─ OKASAI SIDRONIUS OPOLOT

21. Minister of State for Energy and Minerals Development (Minerals) ─ PETER LOKERIS

Ministry of Finance, Planning & Economic Development

22. Minister of State for Finance Planning and Economic Development (General Duties) ─ HENRY MUSAASIZI

23. Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (Planning) ─ AMOS LUGOLOOBI

24. Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (Privatisation and Investment) ─ ANITE EVELYN

25. Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (Microfinance) ─ KYEYUNE HARUNA KASOLO

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

26. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (International Affairs) ─ ORYEM OKELLO

27. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (Regional Affairs) ─ JOHN MULIMBA

Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development

28. Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development (Gender and Culture) ─ PEACE MUTUUZO

29. Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development (Youth and Children Affairs) ─ NYIRABASHITSI SARAH MATEKE

30. Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development (Employment and Industrial Relations) ─ OKELLO ENGOLA

31. Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development (Disability Affairs) ─ HELLEN ASAMO

32. Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development (Elderly Affairs) ─ GIDUDU MAFAABI

Ministry of Health

33. Minister of State for Health (General Duties) ─ BANGIRANA KAWOYA

34. Minister of State for Health (Primary Health Care) ─ MARGARET MUHAANGA

Ministry of Information Communication Technology and National Guidance

35. Minister of State for Information Communication Technology and National Guidance ─ JOYCE SSEBUGWAWO

Ministry of Internal Affairs

36. Minister of State for Internal Affairs ─ GEN DAVID MUHOOZI

Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs

37. Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan ─ KABUYE KYOFATOGABYE

Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development

38. Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Development (Housing) ─ NAMUGANZA PERSIS

39. Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Development (Urban Development) ─ OBIGA KANIA

40. Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Development (Lands) ─ SAM MAYANJA

Ministry of Local Government

41. Minister of State for Local Government ─ VICTORIA RUSOKE

Ministry of Public Service

42. Minister of State for Public Service ─ GRACE MARY MUGASA

Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities

43. Minister of State for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities ─ MARTIN MUGARRA

Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives

44. Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (Cooperatives) ─ GUME FREDRICK NGOBI

45. Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (Industry) ─ BAHATI DAVID

46. Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (Trade) ─ HARRIET NTABAAZI

Ministry of Water and Environment

47. Minister of State for Water and Environment (Environment) ─ BEATRICE ANYWAR

48. Minister of State for Water and Environment (Water) ─ AISHA SEKKINDI

Ministry of Works and Transport

49. Minister of State for Works and Transport (Works) ─ MUSA ECHWERU

50. Minister of State for Works and Transport (Transport) ─ BYAMUKAMA FRED

SPECIAL ENVOY

1. DR RUHAKANA RUGUNDA – Special envoy for special duties, Office of the President

SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL ADVISORS

1. AMELIA KYAMBADDE ─ Industries

2. BETTY KAMYA ─ Lands

3. PROF EPHRAIM KAMUNTU ─ Economic and Manifesto Implementation

4. SARAH KANYIKE ─ Kampala

5. GEN ELLY TUMWINE ─ Security

NRM SECRETARIAT

1. RICHARD TODWONG ─ Secretary-General

2. ROSE NAMAYANJA ─ Deputy Secretary-General

3. OUNDO NEKESA ─ National Treasurer