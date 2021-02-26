Xi expounds on ending absolute poverty

By XINHUA More by this Author

Beijing,

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said China has adopted a series of extraordinary policies and measures, blazing a poverty reduction path and forming an anti-poverty theory with Chinese characteristics.

Xi made the remarks while addressing a gathering marking the country’s accomplishments in poverty eradication and commending role models in that cause.

Summing up the experience, Xi said the leadership of the CPC has provided a solid political and organizational guarantee for China’s poverty alleviation efforts. The anti-poverty campaign was put under the unified and centralized leadership of the CPC Central Committee.

A total of 255,000 teams were dispatched to offer on-the-ground support and over 3 million people were sent to the countryside as special commissioners for poverty relief.

“As long as we adhere to the Party’s leadership, we can surely defeat any difficulties on our march forward,” Xi said.

He said China upholds a people-centered philosophy of development and unswervingly pursues prosperity for all, emphasizing that ending poverty, improving people’s well-being and realizing common prosperity are the essential requirements of socialism. The country has invested nearly 1.6 trillion yuan (about 246 billion U.S. dollars) of fiscal funds into poverty alleviation over the past eight years.

China leverages the political advantages of the country’s socialist system which can bring together the resources necessary to accomplish great tasks, thus generating solidarity and joint actions for poverty eradication, said Xi.