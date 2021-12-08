US advices against travel to Tanzania over Covid-19 risk

By The EastAfrican More by this Author

Washington has put five countries, including Tanzania, on its red list, advising its citizens against travel to these nations.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has put Tanzania together with France, Portugal, Andorra, Cyprus, Jordan and Lichtenstein under its high risk countries, discouraging American citizens from travelling to these destinations over Covid-19 related risks.

“Avoid travel to Tanzania,” CDC said in its latest notice, adding that, if one must travel to Tanzania, they should make sure they are fully vaccinated before travel.

“Because of the current situation in Tanzania, even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants,” CDC says.

The alert comes as the US Embassy in Dar es Salaam warned that community transmission of the novel virus continues across Tanzania.

In September, Tanzania started reporting limited aggregated weekly numbers to the World Health Organization (WHO).