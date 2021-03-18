UNSC warns against undermining S. Sudan peace

By The EastAfrican More by this Author

Juba

The United Nations Security Council will consider all appropriate measures against South Sudan politicians who undermine peace, stability and security of the country, it has said.

In a statement after the March 15 meeting, seen by The EastAfrican, the Council asked all member states to comply with their previous obligations that appeals for prevention of supply, sale or transfer of arms and related materiel to South Sudan.

The statement urged “the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, the African Union Peace and Security Council, and countries in the region to find a durable solution to South Sudan’s peace and security challenges, while calling upon the international community to scale up its humanitarian response.”

In unanimously adopting Resolution 2567 (2021), the Council extended the mandate of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan until March 15, 2022.

“Acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the Council unanimously adopted resolution 2567 (2021), by which it decided that the Mission’s mandate is designed to advance a three-year strategic vision to prevent a return to civil war.

“Build a durable peace, and support inclusive and accountable governance and free, fair and peaceful elections in line with the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan” the body added.

By terms of the 13-page resolution, the 15-member Council stated that the mandate shall include the protection of civilians under threat of physical violence, with specific protection for women and children.