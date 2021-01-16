Uganda polls: Museveni inches closer to victory

He claimed that the Electoral Commission chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama had ignored malpractices that occurred during elections, including those at the expense of armed forces.

By DAILY MONITOR More by this Author

Vote counting entered day two, Saturday, with provisional results from the January 14 polls indicating the race to presidency was narrowing down to a two-horse race between ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and National Unity Platform’s (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, with over 69 per cent of the vote in at the National tally centre at Kyambogo, Kampala.

Mr Museveni, 76, leads with 4,340,134 million votes (61.98 per cent) while opposition front-runner and NUP presidential candidate, Bobi Wine has gained but is still trailing at 2,164,347 votes (30.91 per cent), according to the Electoral Commission’s (EC) sixth batch of provisional results.

However, Bobi Wine rejected the results calling them "fake". He claimed that the Electoral Commission (EC) chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, had disdainfully ignored malpractices that occurred during elections.

“The army and police in some places gave people pre-ticked ballot papers in addition to intimidating voters by their presence and influencing the electorate to vote in favour of incumbent president Museveni,” Bobi Wine said.

“We have gathered supporting evidence and it will be availed to the public once internet is restored across the country,” he added.

National army deputy spokesperson Deo Akiiki dismissed the claims calling them ‘malicious’.

Advertisement

“Those claims are aimed at tarnishing the Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF),” he said.

2021 Presidential election provisional results from 24,058/34,684 polling stations received so far (69.36%) Presidential Candidate Candidate’s Party Cumulative vote tally Percentage (%) Amuriat Oboi Patrick Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) 254,628 3.64 Kabuleta Kiiza Joseph Independent 34,955 0.50 Kalembe Nancy Linda Independent 28,492 0.41 Katumba John Independent 23,965 0.34 Kyagulanyi S Robert aka Bobi Wine National Unity Platform (NUP) 2,164,347 30.91 Nobert Mao Democratic Party (DP) 45,590 0.65 Mayambala Willy Independent 11,218 0.16 Mugisha Muntu G Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) 41,867 0.60 Mwesigye Fred Independent 19,452 0.28 Tumukunde Henry K Independent 37,705 0.54 Museveni T Kaguta National Resistance Movement (NRM) 4,340,134 61.98 Valid votes in 7,200,353 Invalid Votes 278,324 3.82 of votes cast Spoilt votes 20,019 Number of votes 7,280,677 40.22 of registered voters Total Number of registered voters 18,103,603

*Accurate as per January 16, 2021 (12:25am Local EAT)

Bobi Wine, who results so far show has garnered some grass-root support since arriving on the political scene, told his backers that he was hell-bent towards pushing for an end to Mr Museveni’s 35 years at the helm of Uganda’s top leadership spot.

“Our battle is just beginning and far from over,” he said, Friday, during a press conference at his home in Magere, Wakiso district.

‘Every vote counts’

With the clock fast ticking towards 4pm of January 16, EC chairperson Simon Byabakama guaranteed that the nation will know president elect within the constitutionally stipulated 48 hours.

“Given the history of the nature of elections in this country, we don’t want to rush but every vote will be accounted for by Saturday and we don’t want to go beyond 48 hours,” he said.

Mr Byabakama responded to Bobi Wine’s claims on cases of electoral malpractice imploring him, “to show how results were released contrary to what was in 34,684 Result Declaration Forms under Kyagulanyi’s custody.”

‘Bobi Wine home siege’

Presidential candidate Bobi Wine earlier Friday said his home had been surrounded by soldiers.

“I am under military siege. My home is surrounded. The soldiers have jumped over the fence. They attacked my guard and made him roll in the mud,” Bobi Wine told Daily Monitor.

He said that the incident happened at about 5.30pm and he was not told the reason as to why his home had been surrounded: “When I tried to ask why they have done this, they said I should ask the spokesperson of the military. They are not talking to us,” he said.

Deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire confirmed arrests of people with unknown agenda around Bobi’s home.

“It’s true that police and army are within the vicinity of his home and at least 3 anonymous people with unknown intentions have been arrested and are being probed,” he said.

His counterpart in armed forces and deputy army spokesperson Deo Akiiki acknowledged military presence around Bobi’s home.

**Provisional results carried in this story are accurate as per January 16, 2021 (12:10am Local EAT) with the 8th batch of provisional results from the Electoral Commission (EC) set for January 16, 2021 (9am Local EAT)