Traders smuggle banned single use plastic bags to avoid costly packing envelopes

By PATRICK RURANGANGABO More by this Author

High costs of environmental friendly packaging materials has seen some traders continue using single use plastic bags that have been outlawed.

A survey by Rwanda Today revealed that some traders still have single use plastic bags in their stock even though the law prohibits members of the public from using them. And it has emerged that some rogue dealers are smuggling the single use plastic bags that are no longer produced locally from a neighboring country.

For instance, Jean Chrysostome (not real name), a shop owner with business located in Huye district, said high cost and scarcity of the environmental-friendly packaging materials has forced them to use the banned materials.

"The envelopes are expensive. It costs Rwf 500 for one bundle containing 50 pieces. So, it's a loss to sell an item for Rwf 50 and pack it in an envelope that cost Rwf 10 that is a double loss". Said Barore Chrysostom. He said the plastic bags that they use to package sold items are smuggled into the country from Burundi.

One bundle of 200 pieces cost only Rwf 1200 in the local market. He further said they are aware of effects of the single plastic carry bags on environment, but their usage is as the ultimate choice.

Like all others, he prefers supply of environmental friendly materials at the affordable price compared with Rwf 50,000 that they fined whenever they are found in possession of banned packaging materials.

Advertisement

However, the low imposes equivalent of Rwf 300,000 as fine for a retailer of plastic carry bags and single-use plastic items. The law defines a single-use plastic item as a disposable plastic item designed to be used once before it is discarded or recycled.

The law that prohibits manufacturing, importation, use and selling plastic bags and single-use plastic items was passed in 2019. It was intended to check the increase of unnecessary consumption, disposal of single-use plastic items which were becoming a burden to the government.

Rwanda has banned plastic items in favor of the environment especially those which are single-use material items, and plastic bags, which were discovered contribute to flooding and low agricultural activity.