Tought times again as Cabinet tightens rules to contain spread of Omicron variant

By JOHNSON KANAMUGIRE More by this Author

The government has tightened rules on gatherings including ban on night clubs a­fter health officials recorded six cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19 According to the ministry of health the cases were confirmed through genomic sequencing of samples collected from travelers and their contacts.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame Sunday revised virus rules, imposing restrictions on crowds, vaccination and regular testing as part of efforts to slow transmission of the new variant ahead of the end of year festive season.

In particular, the Cabinet suspended all night clubs as well as live band entertainment in other venues while organized concerts will be subjected to approval on a case by case basis by relevant government officials.

Recreational and entertainment venues, like other events and gatherings such as concerts, exhibitions, festivals and others had been reopened for vaccinated and tested participants at 50 percent maximum venue capacity.

Public and private sector offices which had recalled workers and operating at 75 percent and full capacity respectively have been compelled to operate at no more than 30 percent and 50 percent capacity respectively.

All arriving passengers must be quarantined for three days at a designated hotel with a PCR test taken on arrival, and additional test taken on day three and on day seven at their own cost.

Restrictions have been imposed on other events such as parties in homes, weddings and burial ceremonies all of which have to be attended by a restricted number of people with proof of negative covid-19 test and full vaccination, as well as seeking authorization in the latter case.

“The new Covid-19 preventive measures announced by the Cabinet are intended to contain the spread of Omicron. The variant has shown to spread rapidly,” Health Minister Daniel Ngamije said on last Tuesday.

The minister called on citizens and residents aged 12 and above to fully vaccinate, as well as obtain third booster dose.