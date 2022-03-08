Taxi drivers raise red flag over billboards impairing visibility on Kigali roads

By PATRICK RURANGANGABO More by this Author

Taxi drivers have raised red flag over dangers poised by commercial billboards placed close to the driving lane. The drivers said of the billboards are making visibility on roads poor that could lead to accidents if not corrected.

For instance, Simple Mutijima, who drives around Kigali says some commercial billboards make it difficult to see 100 meters ahead. In addition, some pedestrians are also distracted, which increases the risk of road accidents.

"There are billboards, which are placed in wrong places where you can't see at least 100 meters ahead. Besides that, there are the billboards, which are designed with much-attracted images which attract people's attention, especially those who are new in Kigali. Therefore, you're likely to hit them if you're not careful..." Mr Mutijima said.

In a interview Rwanda Today, Emmanuel Byiringiro, inspector with Kigali City said billboards on the commercial houses in Kigali are likely to cause an accident. He referred to billboards placed in places like Sonatube towards Giporoso and those which are located at a place known as Kucyamitsingi.

"There are certain sizes and colours approved to be used on the billboards. But, some of them whose lights are released distracts the traffic movements," he said

Five years working as a motorist in Kigali, Eric Bizimana, recalled how often they are caught by traffic cameras over high speed due to distraction from commercial billboards.

The Rwanda Transport Agency told Rwanda Today that the City of Kigali authorities should move with speed and address the complaints. However, Rwanda National Police, the traffic and road safety department told drivers to follow traffic rules that require to drive at regulated speed to avoid accidents.

The law restricts any advertising billboards without authorisation of the authority responsible for the road depending on its class. In addition, article 12 requires advertising billboards to locate near the road at least a distance of five meters from the pedestrian pathway with unexceed of five meters of height.

The city of Kigali authorities told Rwanda Today that chaos is created when the billboards are placed in wrong places. Kigali city has already directed uprooting of billboards placed in wrong places.