Tanzanian wins top global award ‘Brady Medal’

She spends most of her time working with the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation where she set up her own laboratory from scratch

Tanzanian scientist Joyce Singano becomes the first African to be awarded the ‘Brady Medal.’

This is the highest accolade given to micropaleontology scientists who have had major influence in the field by means of excellent research and service to the community.

Micropaleontology is the study of organisms so small that they can be observed only with the aid of a microscope, and Dr Singano became the first micro paleontologist professional in Africa, spending much of her career working at the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) where she set up her own laboratory from scratch.

Speaking to The Citizen, Dr Singano said this is an inspiration to the young generation aspiring to be scientists. It is also palpable recognition for our country since she is also the only African micro-paleontologist to win the award.

“Some of researches that we did here in Tanzania have been used by many scientists and academics in their fields of work - and, till this day, researchers and other international scientists use samples from Tanzania,” she said.

According to The Micropalaeontological Society (TMS) which presented her with the award, Dr Joyce Singano’s knowledge and contribution have played a huge role in the geology and micropalaeontology research done in the country for the past twenty years.

“She has 12 published papers, many with University College London (UCL) researchers, and with almost 1,500 citations to-date - which, undoubtedly, represents a substantial body of outstanding research,” the statement by TMS asserts.

Most of Dr Singano work has been applied - and, therefore, remains unpublished. But, she had a huge contribution within the international Tanzania Drilling Project (TDP).

The Brady Medal

This is the highest award of The Micropalaeontological Society. It is named in honour of George Stewardson Brady (1832-1921) and Henry Bowman Brady (1835-1891) in recognition of their outstanding pioneering studies in micropaleontology and natural history.

The Medal is awarded to scientists who have had a major influence on micropaleontology by means of a substantial body of excellent research.

Service to the scientific community may also be a factor for consideration by the Awards Committee.