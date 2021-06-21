Tanzania warns against third wave of Covid-19

By The EastAfrican More by this Author

Tanzania's Health ministry has issued a statement warning against a possible third wave of Covid-19 in the country.

“This is due to indicators observed by the Health Ministry and rising Covid-19 cases in all the neighbouring countries. We urge the public to take this matter seriously and observe all measures to prevent spread of coronavirus disease,” it said in a statement late Saturday.

This is the second time the country is issuing a warning over a possible third wave of the virus.

The Health ministry also directed all government authorities to ensure that the wearing masks, washing hands with running water and soap or use of sanitisers are observed.

“The ministry reminds all citizens not to ignore Covid-19,” the statement said.

Tanzania has not announced the number of coronavirus cases in the country since April 2020, but has recently made strides in combating Covid-19.

During his reign, then president John Magufuli declared Tanzania coronavirus-free. But after President Samia Suluhu took over following his death, she formed a committee of experts to look into the coronavirus situation in the country and advise on the way forward.

Early this month, Tanzania committed to releasing data on the disease.