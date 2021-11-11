Tanzania reports 725 Covid-19 deaths since outbreak

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Tanzania has recorded 725 Covid-19 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic almost 20 months ago.

The fatalities are among the 26,164 coronavirus cases reported, with 25,330 having fully recovered from the disease.

This was said by the Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Godwin Mollel in parliament on Wednesday while answering a question from Special Seats MP Halima Mdee.

Ms Mdee sought to know how many Tanzanians had contracted Covid-19 since its outbreak and the amount the government planned to spend in the fight against the pandemic.

She also asked what has led to the high costs of Covid-19 treatment.

“A total of Tsh158 billion ($69 million) has been spent in purchasing various equipment including 19 oxygen concentrators that have a capacity of producing 200 to 300 cylinders,” said Dr Mollel.

He added: “As of now seven concentrators have begun operations whereas installation of the other 12 is in progress. Part of the money was spent in procuring of PPEs (personal protective equipment), medicine, medical equipment and 15 ambulances.”

Regarding the cost of testing Covid-19, which now stands at $50 per person, Dr Mollel said the cost is $135, but the government subsidises it with $85.

In June, while speaking to editors and journalists in Dar es Salaam, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, said the government would spend at least $470 million to purchase Covid-19 vaccines and bailout sectors that were severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tanzania received a Tsh1.3 trillion ($11.6 billion) loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) aimed at mitigating the social and economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.