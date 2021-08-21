Suspected bandits abduct 63 people in Nigeria

By Nation. Africa More by this Author

Suspected bandits have abducted 63 people in Nigeria’s Zamfara State, in renewed attacks.

Zamfara State Commissioner of Information Ibrahim Dosara confirmed the fresh attack saying the incident took place on Thursday night.

He said the bandits have renewed attacks in the northwest state because of an offensive by the military.

Last Sunday, at least 15 students and four teachers of College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences were kidnapped in Rini.

Two days after the abduction, a video surfaced where the students were seen pleading with the Zamfara State government to “do the needful,” a euphemism for payment of ransom, in 24 hours.

Heavily-armed gangs known locally as "bandits" in northwest and central Nigeria have stepped up attacks in recent years, kidnapping for ransom, raping and pillaging.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, nine bandits were killed in a gun battle between rival gangs in Giwa, Kaduna State.

“Intelligence sources say a notorious bandit known as ‘Godon Mota’ stormed Garke village last Wednesday with his gang and clashed with a rival bandit group, leading to the killing of nine members.

“Investigations and security patrols are ongoing,” officials said.

Kaduna is one of the states in northwest of Nigeria hit by insecurity.