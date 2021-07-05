Sudan urges negotiation to end conflicti in Ethiopia's Tigray

By XINHUA More by this Author

Khartoum,

Sudan on Sunday urged all conflicting parties in Ethiopia's Tigray region to stop fighting and sit at the negotiating table.

A high-level meeting held in Sudan's capital Khartoum expressed deep concern that the developments in Ethiopia may lead to negative impact on the regional stability, particularly the neighbouring countries, Sudan's Sovereign Council said in a statement.

The future of Ethiopia is determined by Ethiopians and "judging by neighbouring relations and interests, Sudan will spare no effort to work with all the parties in Ethiopia to reach a consensus that enhances the unity of Ethiopia," the statement added.

Fighting erupted in early November last year in Ethiopia's northernmost Tigray region between the Tigray People's Liberation Front, which used to rule the regional state, and the Ethiopian National Defence Forces.

There were renewed tensions in Tigray on the border with Sudan after the rebels managed to restore control over the region's capital city of Mekele last week.