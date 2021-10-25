Sudan coup reports: Soldiers stormed the headquarters of Sudan's state broadcaster

By AFP More by this Author

Soldiers stormed the headquarters of Sudan's state broadcaster and detained some employees on Monday, the information ministry said, as part of what it has called a "coup".

"Joint military forces have stormed the TV and radio headquarters in Omdurman and detained a number of staff," the ministry said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Following news of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok's house arrest, demonstrators took to the streets and blocked roads in Khartoum, Sudan's capital city.

There is also an internet cut in Sudan.

The Arab League on Monday expressed "concern" over developments in Sudan after the military detained civilian leaders and ministers in the transitional government.

The United Nations said detention of Sudan civilian leaders is 'unacceptable'.