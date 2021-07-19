Somalia army kills 15 al-Shabaab militants in Lower Juba

By XINHUA More by this Author

Mogadishu,

The Somali National Army (SNA) said Monday that its elite Danab forces killed 15 al-Shabaab militants and injured several others in the country's southern Lower Juba region.

"Our forces killed 15 al-Shabaab militants, injured others and destroyed several hideouts in Lower Juba region," SNA spokesman Ali Hashi Abdi told journalists in Mogadishu.

Such operations will be sustained against al-Shabaab terrorists in Lower Juba and other regions, he said.

Al-Shabaab, an extremist organisation linked to al-Qaeda, has not commented on the latest security operation by government forces, which have intensified actions against al-Shabaab militants in central and southern Somalia.