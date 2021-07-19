Advertisement

Somalia army kills 15 al-Shabaab militants in Lower Juba

Monday July 19 2021
This handout picture released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team on August 30, 2014 shows Ugandan soldiers, part of the African Union Mission in Somalia, marching through the town of Golweyn in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region on August 30, 2014, after having liberated from Al-Shabaab fighters. AMISOM HANDOUT | TOBIN JONES | AFP

By XINHUA

Mogadishu,

The Somali National Army (SNA) said Monday that its elite Danab forces killed 15 al-Shabaab militants and injured several others in the country's southern Lower Juba region.

"Our forces killed 15 al-Shabaab militants, injured others and destroyed several hideouts in Lower Juba region," SNA spokesman Ali Hashi Abdi told journalists in Mogadishu.

Such operations will be sustained against al-Shabaab terrorists in Lower Juba and other regions, he said.

Al-Shabaab, an extremist organisation linked to al-Qaeda, has not commented on the latest security operation by government forces, which have intensified actions against al-Shabaab militants in central and southern Somalia.

