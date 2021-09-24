Slow recovery in hospitality, tourism lead to job losses

Monetary Policy and Financial Stability Statement released by Rwanda National Bank indicate that the two sectors are the slowest in recovery as a result of Covid-19 containment measures

By Ange Iliza More by this Author

Slow recovery of tourism and hospitality sectors have seen 850,000 lose their jobs.

According to the Monetary Policy and Financial Stability Statement released by Rwanda National Bank, tourism and hospitality are the slowest recovering sectors with -13 percent and -39 percent growth respectively.

The uncertainty around tourism sector recovery has forced some to join other sectors. One of them is Jean Bosco Sinabajije, a restaurant manager in Musanze, one of Rwanda’s touristic hubs.

He had a permanent job contract that came with benefits before the pandemic hit. Since May last year, Mr Sinabajije’s income has reduced from Rwf169,000 to less than Rwf50,000 per month.

He now works as a part-time employee and no longer has employment benefits such as bonuses. He has resorted to working at gigs as a chef in family functions and weddings to earn more income.

“We have had to cut back on some expenditures at home. Sometimes I find myself unable to pay health insurance or my son's school fees. I am afraid that this coming festive season could come with another wave of infections.

Advertisement

That would affect my earnings thus my family,” Mr Sinabajije, a father of two sons, narrates. His tale is shared by thousands of Rwandans who were working in the hospitality sector. Some activities like bars have been closed for a year and a half.

The loss is not limited to employees but also owners and investors with losses and bank loans.

The non-performing loan ratio grew from 5.5 percent in March 2020 to 6.6 in March 2021 with the hospitality sector on the top, according to Rwanda National Bank.

Dr Claude Rusibana, university lecturer and economic analyst, says such numbers tell how investors in the hospitality and tourism sector are subjected to long-term financial instability.

“Some businesses that enrolled for the Economic Recovery Fund will have to pay back, in addition to losses incurred during the pandemic and unpaid bank loans.

This will take time, new investments, and facilities,” Dr. Rusibana explained. Rwanda lost two significant seasons for travel and tourism to Covid-19 containment measures; 2020 and 2021 summers. June-August is ripe months for tourism and travel sectors, which were characterised by tight Covid- 19 guidelines for the last two years.

Major touristic events, including the Commonwealth Heads of Governments Meeting.