Shortage of packaging materials frustrates businesses in Kigali

By LEONCE MUVUNYI More by this Author

Small and medium-size businesses of the essential services are struggling to access packaging materials amid increasing demand during the ongoing lockdown in Kigali.

According to business operators, despite a sharp increase in demand for some items, there are some commodities whose demand has evidently fallen with the effect of the lockdown in Kigali.

Grace Nyinawumuntu, a foodstuff dealer in Nyabugogo Market told Rwanda Today that it is difficult to do business because she sells perishable fresh vegetables. Specifically, it is very difficult to find packaging materials for clients who order remotely.

“With the effects of the Covid-19 cutoff our clients from coming to us, we are trying to deliver some commodities to those clients we are in touch with, but the most challenging part of it is finding the packaging materials,” she said.

But clients have also raised concern over the cost of transport attached to home delivery. Daniel Ngabitsinze, a restaurant owner in Kimisagara, noted that the prices of packaging materials is discouraging home deliveries.

“Apart from those living nearby the business location where we can retrieve the packaging materials, we can not deliver in the long distances as the packaging is still an issue,” Mr Ngabitsinze told Rwanda Today.

A plate, for instance, that normally goes for Rwf3,500, is now Rwf 5,000, with the cost of transport and the disposable plate being factored in. “For instance, provide a home delivery service of the grilled meat, we need a foil paper and packed it to keep it hot, while the chips or any other accompaniment comes on a disposable plate, all tucked inside a delivery box and only that package can cost up to Rwf2,000,”Mr Ngabitsinze noted.

With the coronavirus infection continuing to rise, the government and the health officials have encouraged the business operators to adopt cashless methods of payment to limit physical contact on delivery.

While stressing on cashless payment and online shopping, the Ministry of Trade and Industry has issued a list of around 35 companies that are currently engaging in online delivery services.