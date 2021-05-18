Shortage of drugs looms as India grapples with surge in Covid cases

By MOSES K. GAHIGI More by this Author

Rwandans face a sharp shortage of drugs as importers complain of difficulties in procuring the drugs from India due to upsurge of coronavirus in the populous Asian country.

Most drugs and medicines are imported from India, and importers say some pharmaceutical companies in India have suspended operations, while others have prioritised the country's ailing population that is also in critical need of medicines.

Delays in shipment, extension of drug manufacturing timeliness, and the blocking of some drugs from being exported out of the country by Indian authorities, has affected the drug supply chains.

"The orders are not coming through, some of my suppliers are not even picking my calls, it is expected to even get worse in the coming weeks"

"The healthcare system in India is crumbling, even the basic medicines will not be easy to obtain..." said Uwumurenzi Erwin, a medicines and drugs wholesaler in Kigali.

He said the fact that the coronavirus is related to the worsening of other diseases like diabetes, hypertension and a host of other conditions, the priority is manufacturing medicines for India's nationals, while exports will significantly shrink.

He noted that production is expected to go down, leading to shortages. This he said, has seen some dealers hoard their stocks in anticipation of higher prices.

As the pandemic ravaged countries since last year, the market has been experiencing scarcity of some key medicines, especially those treating conditions associated with the virus as demand for them shot up, after drug producers prioritised bigger richer markets.

The supply of ear, nose and throat medicines has never been restored since the pandemic broke out, as people resorted on these medicines to manage the symptoms of the virus, while others stocked them out of anxiety.

"The supply chains of ear, nose and throat drugs as well as some other medicines has never recovered."

"We make orders and our suppliers tell us to wait, months go by. When some come, prices are high" said Twagirayezu Irenee, a pharmacist in Kanombe.