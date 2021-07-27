Schools feel impact of Covid as calendar disruption and dropout affect national exams

By JOHNSON KANAMUGIRE More by this Author

Education beginning to register heavy impact of Coronavirus as learners and teachers find it difficult to attend classes and administer national examinations.

As primary and 0’level examinations took place over the past two weeks, it emerged that scores of candidates did not turn up, while many reported either unprepared or just lacked interest.

Preliminary assessment by Ministry of Education show that estimated 600 candidates did not turn up in three districts of Northern Province alone, while figures were being compiled in other districts to determine the extent of the problem and possible causes.

However, stakeholders say the numbers paint the true picture of the pandemic side effects on the sector, and equally point to gaps in implementation of the programmes in line with the Sector’s Covid-19 response plan.

“For instance there were gaps when the government closed schools and sent learners home for weeks expecting that they would come back to sit for national exams.

It did not work for many as the conditions did not allow them to prepare. There have been access di culties much as the government came in to facilitate transport,” argued Benson Rukabu, coordinator at Rwanda Education for all Coalition, a platform of local Civil Society Organisations promoting quality basic education for all.

According to the organisation, there has been a lack of collaboration and engagement of parents and stakeholders in activities the government devised to mitigate effects of pandemic on learning.

“It is apparent that students missing from assessments are mostly those who did not have time to revise lessons or attend classes largely due to poverty in pandemic hit families. We have noted instances where learners give birth while at the examination sites, which confirms more victims of teen pregnancies may have had difficulties turning up.

These are all the issues that need to be examined and tackled holistically, especially now that the country is back into another lockdown.” Education Ministry had reported 11 percent of learners nationwide as missing when schools reopened in November.