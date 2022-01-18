Rwandan President Kagame meets Museveni’s envoy

They achieved little success when ad-hoc meetings to fast-track implementation stopped.

Brokered talks had seen the two countries, whose ties turned sour in 2017, commit to resolving their differences.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni sent his envoy to meet President Paul Kagame of Rwanda on Monday as the two countries are reportedly planning to resume diplomatic dialogues that stalled last year.

On Monday, Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations indicated that Uganda’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Adonia Ayebare, met President Kagame.

“His Excellency President Paul Kagame today received Ambassador Adonia Ayebare who delivered a message from His Excellency President Yoweri Museveni,” the ministry said.

Office of the Government Spokesperson had not responded to The EastAfrican’s queries regarding the visit and the resumption of talks by press time.

However, the latest development comes just months after President Kagame said that communication with his Ugandan counterpart had “more or less stopped”, although he maintained that the two countries would continue searching for a solution to the problems that still exist.