Rwanda: Virus, restrictions rekidle genocide memories

By MOSES K. GAHIGI More by this Author

Combination of poverty, disease and the far-reaching effects of the coronavirus pandemic has left many genocide survivors still in deplorable conditions 27 years later, with many experiencing a sharp rise in trauma and other mental health problems.

To many genocide survivors, the first three months of total lockdown and the intermittent lockdowns that followed until now, evoked the painful memories of fear and hiding to survive the killings during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, sending many into a spiral of trauma.

The pandemic exacerbated household poverty especially for those who were already fragile, a category many survivors fall, which led to a spike in trauma, something authorities identified and tried to deploy specialists as well as training trauma responders at the community level.

In an interview with Ahishakiye Naphtali, the Executive Secretary of Ibuka, a national umbrella body for genocide survivors, he said, “There was a sharp rise in trauma cases among genocide survivors since the pandemic broke out, as we speak 35 per cent of survivors live with extreme trauma”.

“Normally survivors who live with trauma get relief when they meet and talk to other people and this was largely take away by the pandemic which led to a rise in trauma cases” he said.

Ahishakiye said Ibuka in collaboration with RBC responded by training more grass root trauma councillors who give the equivalent of first aid to trauma patients, while also referring the more serious cases for specialised attention.

Up to 4800 grass root trauma responders have been trained and put on standby to respond to any emerging cases.

Poverty, loneliness, disease and the fact that perpetrators have not yet compensated some survivors who lost their family property 27 years after, leaving many still homeless, has also contributed to their mental health problems.

When Rwanda Today put this question to Ahishakiye, he said it is true some survivors are yet to have their family property paid back, which has added to the problems, but that some have at least been paid.

He said out of the 1.3 million cases involving survivors to be compensated 36000 cases are still pending, among these 2,960 cases have no obstacles for repay ment, while 33000 still have obstacles.

“Some of the perpetrators meant to pay are too poor to pay anything, others have died while others meant to pay are abroad,” he noted.

Genocide related trauma is a problem faced by both survivors and those the perpetrators, many of which are still in prison and have not had any help, while others who finished their prison sentences also still grapple with trauma as a result of the heinous crimes they committed.

In an interview with Beata Umupfasoni, who works with Dignity in detention, an organization that works with prisoners, said there is a critical need for support of those in prisons on crimes of genocide if there is a chance of rehabilitating and supporting them to be constructive members of the society which many are about to rejoin.

“There is urgent need for counselling and trauma support for many perpetrators still in prison, many are traumatised and it manifests in many ways, many have not said anything 27 years later, there is need for professional help”, she said.

She said the perpetrators who have expressed genuine remorse and have asked for forgiveness and been forgiven, have at least taken a step towards healing, while those who haven’t are still at the same point they were at 27 years ago.

As their sentences near the end, many perpetrators are worried about how the society will look at them, some have made plans not to return to their homes but relocate to other parts of the country as a way of running away from their past.

“They are also members of the Rwandan community who should be helped so they can be productive, helping them is also a way of safeguarding the entire society” she noted.