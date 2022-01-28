Rwanda to reopen border with Uganda after almost three years

By The EastAfrican More by this Author

Rwanda has agreed to open its common border with Uganda almost three years after it closed it in protest of mistreatment of Rwandans in Uganda.

At the time, Kigali also accused Kampala of hosting opposition groups interested in overthrowing the Kagame administration.

While Rwanda had earlier insisted that the Gatuna/Katuna border will not open until the outstanding issues are resolved, on Friday Kigali said it would open its common borders with Uganda on January 31 as both countries continue to work on the pending issues.

Recently, Uganda’s Commander of Land Forces (UPDF), Lt. General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the first son, visited Kigali and held a closed door meeting with Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame.

Muhoozi’s visit raised optimism in Kigali as he is seen as his father Yoweri Museveni’s confidant and special advisor, who has gained influence in recent years within military circles.