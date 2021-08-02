Rwanda, Tanzania sign pact on ICT, health and immigration

President Samia reiterated the need to strengthen bilateral ties in trade and economy.

The agreements give “new impetus to key infrastructure and investment projects of mutual benefits, particularly the Standard Gauge Railway line, milk production and improved port logistics,” President Kagame said.

By Ange Iliza More by this Author

Tanzania and Rwanda Monday signed several bilateral agreements during President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s two-day visit to Kigali.

In a press briefing after a 5-hour long meeting between Presidents Samia and Paul Kagame, Ministers of ICT and Communication from both countries, Faustin Ndungulile and Paula Ingabire, signed agreements on cooperation in the field of communication and ICT.

Liberata Mulamula, Tanzania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation, and Vincent Biruta, Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, also signed a memorandum of understanding on immigration, education and regulation of medical products.

President Kagame said the agreements will ensure that President Samia’s visit leads to tangible results and gives renewed momentum to their bilateral relationship. The agreements are key to new infrastructure and investment projects, he said.

“This gives new impetus to key infrastructure and investment projects of mutual benefits, particularly the Standard Gauge Railway line, milk production and improved port logistics,” President Kagame added.

President Samia reiterated the need to strengthen bilateral ties in trade and economy.