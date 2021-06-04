Rwanda's private security sector on the rise with entry of new player

By MOSES K. GAHIGI More by this Author

Private security business in Rwanda is proving to be a study in contrasts with the guards languishing in poverty as the firms flourish.

Last week, the sector saw its first consolidation after GardaWorld, a Canadian private security company, completed its acquisition of Agespro, merging it with its first acquisition KK security.

But for years, the sector has come under scrutiny for its exploitation of security guards, paying them peanuts and working them far beyond the time provided by labour law.

Some security guards are reported to work for 84 hours in a week, yet the law provides for 45 hours in a week, all this to be paid between Rwf25,000 and Rwf30,000 at the end of the month.

"We are also overworked without compensation, at times we work from 6 am to 6 pm for a stretch of three months, without any rest, from Monday to Monday," said Freddy Nzeyimana, a guard who works with one of the private security companies in Rwanda.

Mr Nzeyimana says he has not been paid since February. GardaWorld Rwanda is promising to change this with its country manager William Gichohi putting the entry salary for a security guard at Rwf54,000.

Advertisement

"Some that have worked with the company for more than a year can earn between Rwf150,000 and Rwf200,000 per month. Our only competition even in regards to salary is only Isco," he said. Isco is also said to be the only one offering medical insurance to its guards.

A recent law about private security firms requires a security firm to first make a cash deposit of Rwf200 million in a local bank, and at least Rwf 700 Million value in assets before it is licensed to operate among others. The law also gives powers to the National Police to oversee private security company's operations, where they have to submit identities of people they intend to recruit for screening and verification.

Under the new law, more private security companies will be granted licences to have armed guards. Only one private security company, ISCO, had the license to arm its guards with guns.

The new law also empowers the National Police to be the body that signs contracts with private security companies to hire out or purchase guns on their behalf.