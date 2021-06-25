Rwanda: Prices of eggs drop as supply to market rises

By LEONCE MUVUNYI More by this Author

Egg prices are dropping on the local market as consumers benefit from start of the harvesting season.

According to a market survey, the drop in prices has seen consumers, who have been paying up to between Rwf130 and Rwf150 per egg of the layers’ variety and Rwf200 the indigenous ones in some outlets now pay between Rwf95 and Rwf100 a layers’ egg and Rwf120 and Rwf150 on indigenous one.

Dealers told Rwanda Today that while in the past two weeks, a tray was going for Rwf3, 000 at the wholesalers, the end consumers are now enjoying the reduced prices by paying Rwf2,400.

“Eggs’ prices have started going down probably in the past two or three weeks,” said Sylvester Muhoozi, a dealer in Muhanga district.

Farmers attribute the price reduction to the fact that the harvesting season for the agricultural season B kicked in and the feeds’ prices have also dropped.

“Most of the cereals are grown in this season and the cereals are mostly used for the animal feeds, that’s why we are now enjoying the reduced prices on feeds or easily have the feeds from our own farms,” said Francoise Uwitonze, a chicken farmer from Huye district.

“As the farmers started harvesting season, we started getting the feed easily at manageable prices, which could be the reason why the price on eggs is dropping,” Mr Uwitinze added.

On the various feeds’ market outlets, a 25-kilogramme sack of chicken feed is currently going for between Rwf9, 000 and Rwf12, 000 from the Rwf13, 000 and Rwf15, 000. Mr Uwitonze noted that most of the farmers who make their own feeds are easily going for the cheap and easily available ingredients, which make their feeds affordable compared to those that rely on the market supplies.