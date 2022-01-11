Rwanda, Maputo extend defence pact to fight terror

By JOHNSON KANAMUGIRE More by this Author

Rwanda and Mozambique have signed an agreement expanding the cooperation of the two countries’ security forces paving the way for extension of the stay of Rwandan troops in the Cabo Delgado Province.

Rwandan troops were deployed in Mozambique six months ago to fight insurgents.

While Mozambique credits the months of joint military operations with Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) for significantly weakening the insurgents and enabling repatriation of civilians from camps to their homes, the country’s military officials say further cooperation is needed to help reform its security sector in a bid to attain full stabilisation and resumption of economic activities.