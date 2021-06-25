Roads, street lighting boost security in city

By LEONCE MUVUNYI More by this Author

Access to transport is improving for dwellers as the government embarks on development of new infrastructure in secondary cities.

In addition, infrastructure such as city lighting is improving security. For instance, in Nyagatare, residents say they are now able to travel safely at night because of the street lighting.

“Security has improved in this area after having the construction works of our road to the campus begin; many students, mostly girls used to be molested or robbed on their way home or to their hostels as the path was not electrified nor tarmacked.

Though the road is not yet complete, the security has improved with the temporal street lights,” a second-year student at University of Rwanda, Nyagatare campus told Rwanda Today.

Cyprien Niyonamabazi, a motorist in Musanze City told Rwanda Today, that the improved road network has reduced traffic accidents and the cost of transport is reducing.

However, infrastructure development is also leading to speculation on land prices as well as increasing the cost of investing in real estate.

Jermain Habakurinda , a trader in Nyagatare city, told Rwanda Today that a parcel of 15 to 20 meters that was Rwf2 millions in the last two years is currently going for Rwf10 million.

“I acquired my plot here and started developing it as the infrastructures were coming nearer at Rwf3 million, but as I was to expand the businesses, the cost of the same size piece of the land multiplied up to five times compare to the price of land in three years ago,” Habakurinda told Rwanda Today.

With the cost of living increasing in the cities, the cost of developing land is increasing. Some residents also struggle to meet the city Masterplan development requirements.