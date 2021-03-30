Roads repairs in Kigali ahead of CHOGM

By JOHNSON KANAMUGIRE More by this Author

Kigali City authorities are racing to complete construction and repairs of roads infrastructure across the capital ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of State and Government Meeting (CHOGM).

While the City had earmarked several road infrastructure to be created or expanded to help ease congestion, in addition to beautification projects ahead of the summit, the pace of the works derailed or had not started in other instances.

For instance, Kigali City Council recently approved over Rwf2 billion property valuation to pave the way for expropriation payment and subsequent commencement of activities on eight separate road infrastructure projects that have to be delivered ahead of June when the summit will be held.

Initially slated for mid-last year, the meeting was postponed due to the global pandemic which disrupted travel for the better part of 2020.

According to the City Council, the projects to be expedited include new roads to be created, those to be expanded, and upgraded as they are expected to facilitate the diversion of traffic off key routes and around facilities that will be used by delegates at CHOGM, and other meetings in the future.

“Based on the amount of works required and the little time left, the activities ought to start as soon as possible and be expedited,” the City advisory council underlined in its resolutions last month.

Specifically, the City seeks to embark on parallel activities namely; the construction of the road linking the Special Economic Zone to the African Leadership University, and the Golf Ring road project around the just expanded Golf course in Nyarutarama. There is also the Kabeza-Airport-Itunda-Busanza road, the Sonotube-Sahara-Kabeza road around the Kigali International Airport as well as the Nyarutara Akabuga junction upgrading, among others.