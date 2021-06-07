Residents of Goma return to a quiet, changed city

By Ange Iliza More by this Author

Tens of thousands of Congolese nationals are now settling in their homes after a week of fear and uncertainty following the Nyiragongo volcano eruption on May 22 that sent lava flowing into populated areas of Goma.

It destroyed around 1,000 homes, six schools and infrastructure. Around 400,000 residents evacuated Goma after a week of rolling aftershocks following the eruption According to officials, Rwanda received 7,000-10,000 on the night of eruption. These were accommodated in three temporary sites: Rugerero (6,000), Busasamana (2,000) and Nyundo (2,000).

Scientists had warned of a potentially catastrophic scenario, a "limnic eruption," which occurs when lava combines with a deep lake and spews lethal gas.

By Friday, May 29, tremors had reduced significantly and refugees were returning to Goma in masses. All the three camps in Rubavu were almost empty in the afternoon. Natalie Urukila, a single mother from Goma, her two siblings and mother, are among the 5,250 refugees who were accommodated at Rugerero camp.

She fled her home on Wednesday when her house was brought down by a strong tremor. She was getting ready to leave the camp when she spoke to Rwanda Today.

“We are not sure if Goma is safe now but we are going back. We are definitely coming back to Rwanda if it happens again,” Urukila said.

Urukila and her family have all tested Covid-19 negative. They have been given rice and corn flour, a kitchen set and a blanket.

As camps emptied in Rubavu, Goma was coming back to life as well. Sawie Maito, a Goma resident, said tremors have reduced and the sky clear of the gas from the volcano. The city, however, was low on activity with many businesses closed and a few people moving.

“Goma is not the same and will not be in a few days to come. People are not at ease since, according to officials, there is a second possible eruption.

Some families have relocated for good and some businesses have not opened for a week now,” Maito said.