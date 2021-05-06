Researchers fire warning against air pollution

By LEONCE MUVUNYI More by this Author

Researchers have warned of the imminent escalation of cancerous air pollutants if no action is taken.

According to the scientists at the Rwanda Climate Change Observatory station, with the levels of the air toxicities continue rising, the cancerous air pollution particles in Rwanda’s space are far going beyond those of World Health Recommendations’.

Ozone layer comprised with the two parts, and the scientists indicate that the one located closer to the earth in the tropospheric zone, is progressively becoming a health issue because the more it rises the more it poses a more cancerous threat.

While the world health organisation recommendations on greenhouse gases and Ozone gas are not advised to go beyond the 30 out of one billion particles of air, the data collected at the station indicate that the average particles are going nearly 100 out of one billion particles of air.

“As of World Health organisation, the advisable and healthy rates of ozone should not exceed 30 out of one billion particles of air, but the average daily data indicates that we are having 80 out of one billion particles, which is worrisome,” said Theobald Habineza, a technical expert in charge of data quality control, maintenance and calibration at the station.

“The high concentration of ozone causes cancer the human beings and affects the crops,” said,” he added.

According to the daily data collected from the station, which stationed at Mugogo mountain in Nyabihu district, the leading contributors of the air pollution is the transport sector, emission from firewood’s cooking among other patterns.

“Transport sector and the use of firewood and charcoals are the top leading contributors of the air pollution with each contributes at 40 per cent of entire pollution account and followed by the ndustries, whose contribution is still low, but need attention,” Dr Jimmy Gasore, the chief scientist at the station.