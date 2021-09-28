Relocation of refugees to new camps hits a snag as fresh demands emerge

By JOHNSON KANAMUGIRE More by this Author

The planned relocation for over 10,000 Congolese refugees from two old refugee camps has hit a snag after some refugees demand more time to plan for new sources of livelihood.

Authorities ordered 9,922 refugees in Gihembe camp to vacate to the Eastern-based Mahama camp, with another 2,000 in Kigeme also scheduled to relocate over the next months Both the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the government insist the evacuations to Mahama are urgent to secure the refugees in one of the oldest camps located in a high-risk area prone to landslides.

However, the exercise, first initiated in February for those in sections of the camps deemed to be high-risk zones, continued to face resistance from refugees who until July 22 decried limited time and assistance to mitigate losses of sources of livelihood.

Having stayed in Gihembe and Kigeme camps for more than 24 years and nine years respectively, the Congolese refugees indicate they engaged in businesses, livestock, and farming activities on rented land parcels in the areas.

Many equally acquired both movable and immovable properties in and out of the camps using largely debts from microfinance institutions, tontines, and individuals all of which could go to waste if displacement is not well thought out.

“We demand at least one to two years’ period to prepare, and if that’s not possible then support would be needed to help us clear outstanding debts owed different people and groups, as well as reimbursement for the losses many of us face,” William Karasira, one of the Gihembe refugee representatives told Rwanda Today.

Advertisement

A group of 14 Gihembe refugee representatives had sought government intervention in a letter addressed to President Paul Kagame dated July 26, expressing concerns over losses of incomes and deterioration of living standards at a time most were ineligible for humanitarian aid under recent changes that saw rations cut and only those deemed highly vulnerable prioritied.

In their letter seen by Rwanda Today, the refugees claim several appeals for help from other agencies including humanitarian agencies in the country did not yield results.