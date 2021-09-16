Protect men facing domestic violence with equal measure

By LEONCE MUVUNYI More by this Author

Rights groups have call for equal attention to men facing domestic violence. Even though the numbers of reported domestic violence against men are still low, the rights groups indicate that given the cultural and societal connotation of masculinity force them not reach out for help.

According to the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), over 1,000 cases of domestic violence against men, which present 8 percent of total cases have been reported within the past two years.

A marriage of 13 years between Kayitare (not his real name) and his wife is full of many unpleasant memories that keep haunting him.

“When she comes home drunk, she more often beats me up. Most of the time, when she comes home drunk she starts by verbally abuse. I have been trying the mediation but I gave up as nothing has been changing,” Katitare, a resident of Kibagabaga sector in Gasabo district told Rwanda Today.

“Last time, we fought and the local administration officials tried to mediate, but mediation bore no fruits as she never heeded on the advice we were given,” he added.

According to the experts, Gender-based violence (GBV) refers to acts that hurt, threaten, violate, force or restrict someone, and which are based in a gendered power structure.

However, the masculinity connotation in the Rwandan society, which portrays men as endures of any situation and social stigma attached to a man being abused by a spouse is blamed for the number of many cases that go unreported.

“You can’t easily seek help once your wife beats you up, which is not the case for the wives, even if you slap her she will always go for help, but men keep expecting the situation to improve and guide their self-esteem within the community,” Athanase Gasana, a resident of Kibagabaga sector in Gasabo district.

Most reported cases of gender-based violence always have women as the victims.

According to the official figures from the Rwanda Investigation Bureau, 12, 137 cases were filed within the past two years seeking justice for the women victimized by men.

The government assessment indicates that unlike the women who suffer mostly physical abuse most common gender-based abuse that men mostly face are psychological abuse, whereas physical abuse comes second.

“Small assessment that has been recently carried out in Kigali city and Huye district indicates that most men are psychologically abused, mostly linked with what they have failed to accomplish as men, while the property-related abuse comes second,” said Silas Ngayaboshya, director-general of Gender Promotion and Women Empowerment at the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion.

Josephine Uwamariya, country co-ordinator of the Action Aid calls for much attention on the men targeting abuse as much as it is the case on women.

“Rwanda Investigation Bureau has to closely monitor if the men related abuses are given equal footing treatment of the men gender-related abuses as it is the case on women.

While the Rwanda Investigation Bureau said the reported cases of gender-based violence are given equal treatment,” said Uwamariya.

Nevertheless, the Rwanda Investigation Bureau said there is no inequality in ways the cases of gender-based violence are treated be it against women or men.

“Within the abuse cases treatment procedures at RIB, whether brought forward by women or men they are treated the same. In fact, being abused as a man does not mean that you are a coward but to go there and file a complaint is courage because you are helping to prevent other crimes that could have been born such as revenge and more,” said Dr.Thierry Murangira, the spokesperson for the agency.