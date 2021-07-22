Premier: Covid-19 vaccine already in Dar

The Premier said Covid-19 is still causing deaths around the world, so Tanzanians should continue taking all necessary precautions to save their lives.

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam,

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday made it clear that the Coronavirus vaccine is already in Tanzania, so anyone willing to take jabs is allowed.

He said this at the Eid Council held at Mtoro Mosque in Dar es Salaam, where he also informed hospitals where the vaccines were found.

The Premier said Covid-19 is still causing deaths around the world, so Tanzanians should continue taking all necessary precautions to save their lives.

Mr Majaliwa said the disease has been present in the country and there are several patients in some hospitals, thus calling upon Tanzanians and religious leaders to continue praying for them.

However, he said they had realised that there are many Tanzanians with various activities abroad, who would require them to be vaccinated in order to be able to travel and that was why they came to the decision of ordering the vaccines.

Advertisement

He said Muslims from the country had not been able to travel to Mecca for about two years and thought this year they would get a chance, but only a handful from the few countries that had taken precautionary measures were lucky.

“In this, they strongly believe in the countries that have their people vaccinated. This is what pushed us to sit down and realise that we have many Tanzanians with various activities including the issue of pilgrimage which is a condition for only those who have been vaccinated,” said Mr Majaliwa.

He clarified that, by bringing the vaccine to the country, it will help Tanzanians who wanted to go abroad to be vaccinated right here.

“We said we should not charge Tanzanians taking the jabs here. If you think you should not miss Mecca next year, then go and get vaccinated. Students studying abroad as well can now get the vaccine here,” he said.

He said that the decision was President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s, who also urged Tanzanians to embrace precautionary measures and heed specific international requirements whenever they want to travel.

Mr Majaliwa called on Tanzanians not to ignore washing their hands regularly, using hand sanitiser and wearing face masks.

“We must continue taking precautions. Embrace all ways that our health experts advise you,” he said