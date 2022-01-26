Police on high alert over rise in use of drugs among youth

By ELIE MUTANGANA More by this Author

Law enforcement agencies are battling an increase in drug use among the youth in the country.

It has emerged that lack of information sharing between police and members of the public is responsible for rise in drug abuse in the country.

Police recently conducted operations in Nyagatare and Rutsiro, and arrested more than five people who were found in possession and trafficking eight Kilogramme and 2,500 pellets of cannabis among other stolen items.

“Police will keep on hunting down others who traffic drugs and other related crimes...” John Bosco Kabera, Spokesperson of Rwanda National Police told Rwanda Today.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 350 people have been detained for crimes related to drug trafficking.

Drugs are classified in two forms which are; severe drugs like cannabis and heroine, and simple drugs like tobacco and other illegal liquid drugs.

Police said the challenge they are facing is the increasing drug consumption rate among young people below 25.

Most young people have access to cannabis which is locally known as “Urumogi.” Part of the problem is that local officials take bribes from drug dealers, and give them protection from getting arrested. “

Drug dealers are sometimes know in our villages but local leaders themselves fail to report them,” said Jean Karangwa, Bosco, a resident of Gikondo.

But there is also concern that drug dealers carry out revenge attacks on those who report them.

“Once a village leader was beaten by a gang of smokers after reporting their dealer," said Eugenie Umuhoza, a village leader.

Nyagatare, Burera, Rubavu and Rusizi districts are the main transit centers of drugs into the country, according to authorities. Over 90 percent of the cannabis consumed in the country is imported mainly from Goma, DRC and other neighbouring countries.

According to informal information obtained by Rwanda Today, one kg of cannabis costs between Rwf70,000 and Rwf90,000 in Kigali. In rural areas it goes for between Rwf 35,000 and Rwf50,000.

1 kilogramme can produce 1,500 pellets of cannabis of which one roll of cannabis cost Rwf1000 in Kigali and Rwf500 in rural areas.