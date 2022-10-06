Police impound drinks truckload from organised smuggler ring

By RWANDA TODAY More by this Author

The Rwanda National Police last Saturday recovered 6,600 bottles of smuggled Novida drink from a house in Musanze town, Musanze District, concealed in 55 sacks.

Superintendent of Police Alex Ndayisenga, the Northern Region Political and Civic Education Officer, said two people were arrested in connection with the stash and face charges of smuggling and fraud.

Caught red-handed

Also impounded is the bus that was used to transport the 550-dozen consignment from a point in Burera District, after they were reportedly smuggled into Rwanda from Uganda, through a border point.

Those arrested include the bus driver hired to transport the goods, identified as Eliezer Nsengiyumva, 37, and one Fiona Girimbabazi, 28, who was said to oversee the movement and had escorted the goods to the final destination in Musanze.

“This was a successful operation based on credible information that the District Police Unit of Musanze had received from a resident.

“The two arrested men were found in a hard-wall fenced house where the goods were being o oaded. The alleged rightful owner of the goods remains at large,” Mr Ndayisenga added.

Mr Ndayisenga lauded the public’s contribution to fi ghting crime, including smuggling and fraud. Article 199 of the East African Community Management Act, which is applicable in Rwanda, provides that seized smuggled goods be auctioned.

A vehicle intercepted transporting smuggled goods is also liable for auction and the driver fi ned $5,000.

A taxpayer, who commits fraud, is subjected to an administrative fi ne of 100 percent of the evaded tax and is likely to earn imprisonment of between six months and two years.