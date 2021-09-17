Parastatal heads take hot seat over audit queries

By Ange Iliza More by this Author

The heads of different government agencies will take hot seat as the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee start hearings over queries raised by Auditor General’s report.

Reports from Auditor General have flagged misappropriation and misuse of public funds in some public institutions.

The public hearings kicked off on Wednesday, targeting State Budget Agencies that received adverse audit opinions in financial statements, compliance audits or value for money and those that implement audit’s recommendations below 60 percent.

The audit queries have already claimed the first causality - Water and Sanitation Corporation(WASAC) boss. WASAC’s new boss, Giselle Umuhumuza, was confronted with questions on why the institution does not report to the Auditor General and faults in funds management.

Ms Umuhumuza explained that when she took over in July, the available report was incomplete with errors. She assured the parliamentarians that a more detailed report will be ready not later than September 10.

The acting chief executive officer was also asked to explain about Rwf13 million that was spent but was never recorded and another Rwf103 million that was paid twice to a one Guaranty Trust water clearing company. Ms Umuhumuza explained that the institution is following up on all financial issues and that they will be resolved soon.

WASAC has been put on the spot by the Auditor General’s annual reports due to its water wastage and water price issues. This adds to inefficient management of different projects such as Nduba Landfill that was undertaken by WASAC in 2018.

“However, the audit noted that even though the Government continues to spend money on daily management of Nduba landfill, there are persisting environmental issues that need to be solved for long-term sustainability,” Auditor General reported.

The government, through WASAC and the City of Kigali, has spent $7.6 million on the landfill since 2012.