Pandemic, design review delay works on Kivu ports project

The Rwf22 billion ($21 million) project, planned in the four districts of Rubavu, Rusizi, Karongi, and Rutsiro of Western Province, was slated for completion by 2022, but has been pushed to 2024

By JOHNSON KANAMUGIRE More by this Author

Works on the four ports on Lake Kivu will be delayed until 2024, after pandemic-linked procurement delays stalled progress on construction.

The Rwf22 billion ($21 million) project, planned in the four districts of Rubavu, Rusizi, Karongi, and Rutsiro of Western Province, was slated for completion by 2022.

However, authorities say it will take longer as construction has not yet started at two sites.

Rwanda Today established that so far only the Rusizi and Rubavu have contractors carrying out construction works for the vessels, the port and its facilities.

Karongi and Nkora in Rutsiro are still in the procurement stages. Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA) officials said the project suffered delays after the pandemic and reviews in the designs derailed procurement.

“For ports in Karongi and Rutsiro, we are still at the stage in which we hope to conclude by February next year. Our target is to finish building within 15 months so that by 2024 we have the four boats completed, and we move to operationalisation,” said RTDA director general Imena Munyampenda.

Advertisement

“Because of the pandemic, it took us time to complete procurement.” The agency's officials say the government has had to incorporate management of the ports once they are completed, which necessitated further design studies and an additional budget.

According to Mr Munyampenda, the changes called for additional time to review the designs based on the standards of Netherlands, which has funded the project, and the subsequent request for supplementary budget.

He did not reveal how much additional budget was sought, but maintains the project management will be under a public private partnership arrangement.

The terms of reference for the contractor who will manage the ports will be made public in the coming months.

Taking charge

"So we are completing the terms of reference, which we will launch soon. Before the completion of the construction, we will have someone who will be in charge of the management of the ports,” Mr Munyampenda said.

Details of the project show the ports will have a projected capacity of 1.5-million-passengers, and are expected to help boost maritime transport, tourism and cross border trade activities with neighbouring countries.