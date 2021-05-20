Museveni arrives in Dar to witness signing of oil pipeline deal

By The EastAfrican More by this Author

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni arrived in Tanzania’s capital Dar es Salaam Thursday morning for a one-day official visit to witness the long awaited signing of an agreement between the government of Tanzania and investors of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).

President Museveni was received at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) by President Samia Suluhu Hassan as the two countries look forward to finalise the crude oil pipeline deal.

This is the second signing after the April 11 signing in Uganda’s capital Kampala, and it will be the last signing agreement popularly known as the Host Government Agreement (HGA).

The two countries signed the Host Government Agreement, Share Holder Agreement (for the pipeline company) and Tariff agreements.

The Thursday signing will be done between the Tanzania government and Total Limited and its partner, the Chinese state-owned company CNOOC. This will see the investors get equal dividends according to an earlier agreement.

According to Tanzanian officials, this will be the last HGA agreement that will allow the project to commence immediately from Hoima, Uganda to Chongoleani peninsular in Tanga port covering a stretch of 1,445 kilometres.

President Museveni becomes the first head of state visiting Tanzania since President Samia was sworn in on March 19, 2021.