Muhanga now takes shape as secondary city

Muhanga city has positioned itself as the main source of merchandise for southern and western parts of the country in line with the governmenty's plan of developing secondary cities.

This has been catalysed by over Rwf10 billion the government has invested to improve access to basic infrastructure in quest to build secondary cities.

According to government officials, the infrastructures and security in the area have been improved while revenues are expected to increase, thanks to improved transport, health facilities and schools.

District officials say besides improved security and transport in the areas, big investors are interested in building industries.

According to the residents of the district, following the refurbishment works of the city that have encompassed construction of standalone drainages, refilling of Gahogo ravine and construction of 12 Kilometers of asphalts roads in the city, the cost doing businesses have been eased.

Clessence Mukasekuru, a restaurant owner in Muhanga city said improvement of the infrastructure in the city have seen her business flourish.

“Some of my clients who were to pass by to grab take away for people at the hospital, they wouldn’t mind coming because the road was so muddy and dusty, but after the rehabilitation works, the clientele has vividly shot up, which has enabled me to expand,” said Ms Mukasekuru.

Apart from expanding the existing businesses, numerous new businesses have been born, thanksto the availed spaces and improved environment for the businesses.

“Most of us here moved here after the road was completed; this place was inaccessible due to the muddy and dusty road during the sunny period,” Charles Karera, a carpenter at the Muhanga district’ Agakiriro Centre located at 10minutes drive from the city.